Gunman Kills 2 People In Murder-Suicide In US State Of Wisconsin - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:57 PM





WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A gunman killed two individuals in a murder-suicide inside a supermarket distribution center in the US state of Wisconsin, the Oconomowoc Police Department said on Wednesday.

"Squads from the City of Oconomowoc responded to the scene and located a patient who was pulseless and not breathing.

A short time later, a second patient was located who was also pulseless and not breathing...But subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene," the Oconomowoc Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday night at the Roundy's Distribution Center, the release said.

Police said they located a possible suspect and engaged in a pursuit. The possible suspect crashed and died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, the release added.

