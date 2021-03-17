Gunman Kills 2 People in Murder-Suicide in US State of Wisconsin - Police

A gunman killed two individuals in a murder-suicide inside a supermarket distribution center in the US state of Wisconsin, the Oconomowoc Police Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A gunman killed two individuals in a murder-suicide inside a supermarket distribution center in the US state of Wisconsin, the Oconomowoc Police Department said on Wednesday.

"Squads from the City of Oconomowoc responded to the scene and located a patient who was pulseless and not breathing.

A short time later, a second patient was located who was also pulseless and not breathing...But subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene," the Oconomowoc Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday night at the Roundy's Distribution Center, the release said.

Police said they located a possible suspect and engaged in a pursuit. The possible suspect crashed and died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, the release added.