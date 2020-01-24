UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman Kills At Least One In Germany Attack, Say Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:17 PM

Gunman kills at least one in Germany attack, say police

At least one person has been killed and several more injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police said on Friday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least one person has been killed and several more injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany, police said on Friday.

The shooter, believed to have a personal motive, launched an assault in the town of Rot am See.

A police spokesman in nearby Aalen told AFP that "several" people were wounded and more than one killed but could not confirm reports of six people killed.

A man with a personal connection to the victims had been arrested, the spokesman said.

The Bild newspaper reported that the people killed were all family members of the shooter, adding that the perpetrator was a man born in 1983.

The shooting took place at around 12:45 local time (11:45 GMT) near the train station at Rot am See, a town of 5,200 residents near Heidelberg.

Related Topics

Injured Police Germany Heidelberg Man Family All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.