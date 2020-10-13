Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers in Central Yemen - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:19 PM

A psychologically unstable man killed 14 relatives, including a 20-day-old baby, and injured two serviceman who tried to seize him in the central Yemeni province of Al Bayda, Yemeni news outlets reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A psychologically unstable man killed 14 relatives, including a 20-day-old baby, and injured two serviceman who tried to seize him in the central Yemeni province of Al Bayda, Yemeni news outlets reported.

Ammar al-Ajdaa, who lived in the al-Shariya neighborhood in the city of Al Bayda, reportedly suffered from physiological condition. Angered by a family dispute with his brother-in law, Mohammed al-Awady, al-Ajdaa got into the house of al-Awady and shot everyone with a Kalashnikov rifle in the late hours of Monday. Among those killed were al-Ajdaa's wife, his two sons, including an infant, as well as members of his brother-in-law's family.

The man was killed when trying to flee after he had refused to surrender to security forces. Two soldiers were injured during a scuffle.

On the World Mental Health Day, which is observed this year on October 10, the United Nations Population Fund announced that 20 percent of the Yemeni population suffer from mental health disorders, according to a study conducted by the Family Counselling and Development Foundation in 2017. The UN noted that this number should have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing hostilities.

