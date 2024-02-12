Gunman Kills Three At Greek Shipping Company: Police Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A man shot three people dead at the premises of a shipping company in a coastal suburb of Athens on Monday before killing himself, a Greek police source said.
The shooter broke into the building in Glyfada belonging to European Product Carriers and killed two men and a woman before barricading himself inside, the source told AFP.
Greek media reported the gunman was an Egyptian employee of the company who had been made redundant and that he was found dead in the basement with his weapon next to him.
A police source told AFP that preliminary findings pointed to a suicide.
Police earlier said officers entered the building and evacuated two women the shooter had locked in the toilets.
Nearby roads were closed and a large police presence surrounded the building.
European Product Carriers was founded in 1979 and boasts an average fleet of 35 vessels including oil tankers, according to its website.
Many Greek and foreign shipping companies have premises in Glyfada, a seaside resort to the south of Athens, and Piraeus, a major port near the capital.
Recent Stories
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
More Stories From World
-
Court orders Netherlands to stop F-35 parts delivery to Israel22 minutes ago
-
'Hell falling': Fear and grief in Rafah after deadly Israeli raid32 minutes ago
-
Relatives of rescued hostages appeal for Gaza deal to free others52 minutes ago
-
'NATO cannot be an alliance a la carte,' says EU's Borrell2 hours ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash2 hours ago
-
Kelvin Kiptum: Eternal marathon star2 hours ago
-
Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash2 hours ago
-
Chile on green hydrogen investment hunt in Europe2 hours ago
-
Pakistan makes 'significant progress' towards polio elimination by 2026; Munir Akram2 hours ago
-
'The New Look' explores dark origins of French fashion3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates represented Pakistan ..3 hours ago
-
China's procuratorates, supervisory organs enhance linking mechanism to improve case handling3 hours ago