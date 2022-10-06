UrduPoint.com

Gunman Murders At Least 37 In Thai Nursery Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Gunman murders at least 37 in Thai nursery attack

A former police officer shot dead at least 37 people, most of them children, when he stormed a nursery in Thailand on Thursday in one of the kingdom's deadliest mass killings

Udon Thani, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A former police officer shot dead at least 37 people, most of them children, when he stormed a nursery in Thailand on Thursday in one of the kingdom's deadliest mass killings.

Following the attack, gunman Panya Khamrab went home and killed his wife and child before taking his own life, police said.

Armed with a shotgun, pistol and knife, Panya opened fire on the childcare centre in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province at about 12:30 pm (0530 GMT).

National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat told a news conference the gunman killed 37 people, including 23 children and his own family, and wounded 12 others.

Nanthicha Punchum, acting chief of the nursery, described harrowing scenes as the attacker barged into the building.

"There were some staff eating lunch outside the nursery and the attacker parked his car and shot four of them dead," she told AFP.

"The shooter smashed down the door with his leg and then came inside and started slashing the children's heads with a knife." Footage after the incident showed distraught parents weeping in a shelter outside the nursery, a yellow single-storey building set in a garden.

The 34-year-old gunman was a former police sergeant suspended in January and sacked in June for drug use, Damrongsak told reporters.

"As far as I know he was due in court tomorrow for a drug-related trial," he said.

He said the attacker was in a manic state but it was unknown whether it was drug-related.

"We have to test his blood for drugs," he said.

"What happened today will be a lesson to prevent this happening again in the future." Damrongsak said the pistol used had been purchased legally and was a privately owned weapon, not police property.

Witness Paweena Purichan, 31, said the attacker was well known in the area as a drug addict.

She told AFP she encountered Panya driving erratically as he fled the scene.

"The attacker rammed a motorbike into two people who were injured. I sped off to get away from him," she said.

"There was blood everywhere." Video Paweena posted online showed a woman lying injured in a roadside bush after apparently being knocked off her motorbike by Panya.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha ordered the national police chief to "fast-track an investigation" and said he would travel to the scene of the attack on Friday.

"This should not happen. This absolutely should not happen," Prayut told reporters.

"I am extremely sorry for those who were injured and lost (their loved ones)." - Mass shootings rare - The mass killing comes less than a month after an army officer shot dead two colleagues at a military training base in the capital Bangkok.

While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are rare.

But in the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to local media.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Prime Minister Army Police Thailand Drugs Car Wife Bangkok January June Women Family Media From Blood Weapon Court

Recent Stories

SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad proces ..

SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad procession routes, masajid

2 minutes ago
 EU Parliament holds debate on humanitarian situati ..

EU Parliament holds debate on humanitarian situation after devastating floods in ..

2 minutes ago
 Tokayev Agrees to Run for President as Candidate o ..

Tokayev Agrees to Run for President as Candidate of Broad Political Coalition

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court issues notice to Balochista ..

Balochistan High Court issues notice to Balochistan govt on AEOs merger into BSS ..

3 minutes ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA

11 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicat ..

Rain-thunderstorm lashes parts of country, indicates changing weather

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.