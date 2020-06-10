A Sheriff's deputy was wounded after a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, California, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A Sheriff's deputy was wounded after a gunman opened fire on a police station in Paso Robles, California, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Searching for [an] armed man who fired at [the] Paso Robles [Police Department] this morning.

Deputies and [California Highway Patrol] responded to the incident. One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition," the Sheriff's Office said via Twitter.

Residents near the Paso Robles downtown area have been asked to shelter in place while the search for the gunman is ongoing.

On Saturday, a Sheriff's deputy was killed and two other officers wounded in Santa Cruz, California.