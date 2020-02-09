Gunman Who Carried Out Mass Shooting at Thai Mall Killed - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The soldier who carried out a mass shooting at a shopping mall in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead by special forces, Thairath tv reports.

Thai special forces told Thairath TV on Sunday morning that they had "eliminated" the gunman.

On Saturday, a gunman (a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma) carried out a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall. According to Thailand's Health Ministry, at least 63 people were injured in the shooting.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that 21 people were killed by the gunman, including one special forces policeman. Two other special forces servicemen were injured, the minister said.

Meanwhile Thairath TV reported on Sunday citing police sources that a total of 25 people were killed by the gunman.