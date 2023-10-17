Gunman who murdered two Swedes, shot dead by Belgian police

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Belgian police on Tuesday shot and fatally wounded an alleged accused of gunning down two Swedish football fans visiting Brussels, as Sweden faces what its premier said was an unprecedented security threat.

The attack was launched in central Brussels late on Monday, when a gunman opened fire on Swedes ahead of a football match, killing two of them and wounding a third, before leading police on an overnight manhunt.

The suspect was cornered and fatally wounded early on Tuesday, when Belgian police moved to detain him in a cafe.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said in a social media post that the dead man had been positively identified as the perpetrator of the murders.

"During the operation shots were fired and the suspect was gunned down," the Federal prosecutor's office said.

Paramedics attempted to revive him at the scene before he was transferred to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The incident triggered dismay in Brussels, where the Belgium-Sweden international match was called off at half-time, and also in the dead fans' homeland.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: "Sweden has in modern times never been under as big a threat as now."

"Every indication is that this is a terror attack, targeting Sweden and Swedish citizens, just because they are Swedes," Kristersson said, adding he felt an "unfathomable sadness".

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the suspect was of Tunisian origin and had been living in the country illegally.