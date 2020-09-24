Gunman Who Shot 2 Policemen in Louisville Charged With 16 Criminal Counts - Police Chief

A gunman who shot two police officers during riots in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight has been charged with 16 criminal counts, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said during a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A gunman who shot two police officers during riots in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight has been charged with 16 criminal counts, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said during a press conference on Thursday.

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general announced that no criminal charges will be filled against the police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

"At this time Larynzo Johnson has been charged with two counts of assault first degree and 14 counts of wanton endangerment, all directed against police officers," Schroeder said.