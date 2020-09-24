UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunman Who Shot 2 Policemen In Louisville Charged With 16 Criminal Counts - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Gunman Who Shot 2 Policemen in Louisville Charged With 16 Criminal Counts - Police Chief

A gunman who shot two police officers during riots in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight has been charged with 16 criminal counts, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said during a press conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A gunman who shot two police officers during riots in Louisville, Kentucky, overnight has been charged with 16 criminal counts, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said during a press conference on Thursday.

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general announced that no criminal charges will be filled against the police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

"At this time Larynzo Johnson has been charged with two counts of assault first degree and 14 counts of wanton endangerment, all directed against police officers," Schroeder said.

Related Topics

Riots Police Louisville March Criminals Women All

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

24 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

39 minutes ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior, Chinese Ministry of Public S ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.