Gunmen abduct 6 girls, 2 staff from Nigeria school: police

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Gunmen abducted six female students and two staff members in the early hours of Thursday from a secondary school in Kaduna state in northern Nigeria police said.

"Armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun (district) and took away two staff of the college and six female students to (an) unknown destination," regional police spokesman Yakubu Abubakar Sabo said in a statement.