UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Abduct 6 Girls, 2 Staff From Nigeria School: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:38 PM

Gunmen abduct 6 girls, 2 staff from Nigeria school: police

Gunmen abducted six female students and two staff members in the early hours of Thursday from a secondary school in Kaduna state in northern Nigeria, police said

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Gunmen abducted six female students and two staff members in the early hours of Thursday from a secondary school in Kaduna state in northern Nigeria, police said.

"Armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun (district) and took away two staff of the college and six female students to (an) unknown destination," regional police spokesman Yakubu Abubakar Sabo said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Kaduna Nigeria From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

11 minutes ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

26 minutes ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

41 minutes ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

56 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Ballo ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.