Gunmen ambush Burundian soldiers: defence ministry

Burundian soldiers were attacked in a night jungle ambush near the border with Rwanda, Burundi's defence ministry said, with military sources on Tuesday reporting at least eight soldiers' deaths

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :

Dozens more soldiers were missing in the ambush on their base, one of largest and deadliest attacks for several years, senior army officers said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"A group armed with rifles from Rwanda attacked a position of Burundian soldiers on Mount Twinyoni," defence ministry spokesman Major Emmanuel Gahongano said on state television on Monday. "This armed group has withdrawn to Rwanda." He did not give details of casualties or the identity of the attackers.

Burundi has been in crisis since President Pierre Nkurunzizadefied constitutional limits to seek a third term in office, winningre-election in 2015.