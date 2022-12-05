Gunmen Attack Mosque in Northern Nigeria, Abduct Nearly 20 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Gunmen stormed a mosque in Nigeria's northern state of Katsina, kidnapping 19 worshippers and shooting an imam, local media reported on Sunday.

The perpetrators abducted 19 people from a local mosque on Saturday evening, the Punch newspaper said, adding that six victims were later rescued.

Police spokesman confirmed the attack to the media.

"The terrorists stormed the mosque at Maigamji (village) while people were observing Issaih prayers. They shot and injured the Imam and one other person. Those people are currently responding to treatment in the hospital. The terrorists also abducted some worshippers that night," state police spokesman Gambo Isah was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

While local media did not specify whether the attack claimed any lives, Reuters reported, citing a local resident, that around 12 people were killed in the attack, including the chief imam.