Gunmen Attack Nigeria Defence Academy, Two Officers Dead: Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Gunmen attack Nigeria defence academy, two officers dead: official

An armed group attacked Nigeria's main military officer training academy in the country's northwest on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping a third, an official said

An armed group attacked Nigeria's main military officer training academy in the country's northwest on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping a third, an official said.

"The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen," said Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, spokesman for the academy in Kaduna state.

"We lost two personnel and one was abducted."

