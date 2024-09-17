Open Menu

Gunmen Attack Police Base In Malian Capital Bamako: Source

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Unidentified gunmen attacked at least one police base in the Malian capital of Bamako on Tuesday morning, a police source said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene reported hearing gunfire and explosions.

"This morning armed men attacked at least one military police base in Bamako. They have not been formally identified," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Volleys of gunfire interspersed with explosions began at around 5:00 am and black smoke could be seen rising from an area near the airport.

The West African country has been ruled by military leaders since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

