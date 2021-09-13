UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Free 240 Inmates From Nigerian Prison: Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:13 PM

Gunmen free 240 inmates from Nigerian prison: official

Heavily armed gunmen stormed a jail in Nigeria's central Kogi state overnight, freeing scores of inmates, a prison authority spokesman said Monday

Abuja, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Heavily armed gunmen stormed a jail in Nigeria's central Kogi state overnight, freeing scores of inmates, a prison authority spokesman said Monday.

"The medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State, has been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen and 240 inmates forcefully released," Nigeria's correctional service spokesman Francis Enobore said in a statement, adding that the incident took place late on Sunday.

Related Topics

Jail Nigeria Sunday

Recent Stories

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

17 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

30 seconds ago
 FESCO electrified 170 villages this year

FESCO electrified 170 villages this year

31 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Putin Says Many People Around Him Contrac ..

UPDATE - Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Qua ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.