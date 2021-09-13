Gunmen free 240 inmates from Nigerian prison: official

Heavily armed gunmen stormed a jail in Nigeria's central Kogi state overnight, freeing scores of inmates, a prison authority spokesman said Monday

Abuja, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Heavily armed gunmen stormed a jail in Nigeria's central Kogi state overnight, freeing scores of inmates, a prison authority spokesman said Monday.

"The medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State, has been attacked by yet to be identified gunmen and 240 inmates forcefully released," Nigeria's correctional service spokesman Francis Enobore said in a statement, adding that the incident took place late on Sunday.