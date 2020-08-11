UrduPoint.com
Gunmen In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province Kill 6 Policemen, Leave 6 More Injured - Locals

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Gunmen in the Afghan province of Nangarhar have led an attack on law enforcement officers, leaving six dead and six more with injuries, locals told a Sputnik correspondent on Tuesday.

The assailants launched the attack on a local police checkpoint in the Gera Khel area of the Pachir Wa Agam district of the province on Monday evening, local residents said.

The injured officers were transported to Nangarhar Public Health Hospital. Neither the government nor militant groups have confirmed the incident to date.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

Intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government in Kabul have been proposed, although the process has stalled amid disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.

On Monday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners.

According to domestic media reports, negotiations between the government and the militant organization may begin on August 16.

