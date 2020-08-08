Gunmen in Burkina Faso Kill Approximately 20 Civilians at Market - Regional Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Gunmen in Burkina Faso's Est region have opened fire at a market and killed 20 civilians, the regional governor said in a statement on Friday that was carried by domestic media outlets.

"Provisionally, 20 people were killed and many more were injured," regional governor Col.

Saidou Sanou said in a written statement, which was published by the Le Faso news portal.

The incident reportedly took place near the village of Namoungou, in the province of Gnagna.

Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain an armed insurgency linked to Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), since 2016. Hundreds of civilians have been killed during the ongoing conflict.