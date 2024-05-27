Open Menu

Gunmen Kidnap Around 150 People In Central Nigeria: Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Gunmen kidnap around 150 people in central Nigeria: officials

Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Gunmen in central Nigeria have kidnapped around 150 people in the country's latest mass abduction, officials told AFP on Monday.

Attackers on motorbikes stormed Kuchi village in Niger state on Friday night, where they killed eight people and "abducted about 150 villagers," local government chairman Aminu Najume said.

