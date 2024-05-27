Gunmen Kidnap Around 150 People In Central Nigeria: Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Gunmen in central Nigeria have kidnapped around 150 people in the country's latest mass abduction, officials told AFP on Monday.
Attackers on motorbikes stormed Kuchi village in Niger state on Friday night, where they killed eight people and "abducted about 150 villagers," local government chairman Aminu Najume said.
Recent Stories
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Papua New Guinea says more than 2,000 people buried in landslide32 minutes ago
-
Sports Boulevard doubles value of private Real Estate investment fund for the Arts District to SAR2 ..42 minutes ago
-
GAC takes part in ICN Conference42 minutes ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Irish counterpart52 minutes ago
-
Saudi Railways full steam ahead: Ridership up 28% in Q1 202452 minutes ago
-
KSrelief sends two relief ships for people in need in Palestine and Sudan1 hour ago
-
South Africa's early voters launch historic election week1 hour ago
-
Spain pledges 1 bln in military aid to Kyiv as Zelensky visits1 hour ago
-
Germany's business sentiment unchanged in May, firms 'less satisfied'1 hour ago
-
Sixteen dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India2 hours ago
-
Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit, Sinner shines2 hours ago
-
Kyiv hampered by limits on using Western arms in Russia: NATO chief3 hours ago