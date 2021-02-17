Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: security, official sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gunmen believed to belong to a criminal gang have kidnapped hundreds of schoolboys from their hostels along with some of their teachers in central Nigeria, an official and a security source told AFP Wednesday

The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.

The school has around 1,000 students and it was unclear how many were taken.