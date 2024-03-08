Gunmen Kidnap Over 200 From Nigerian School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Gunmen have kidnapped more than 200 pupils during a raid on a school in northwest Nigeria, a teacher and local residents said, in one of the country's largest mass abductions in three years.
Kidnappings for ransom are common in Africa's most populous country, where heavily armed criminal gangs have targeted schools and colleges in the past, especially in the northwest, though such attacks have abated recently.
Local government officials in Kaduna State confirmed the kidnapping attack on Kuriga school on Thursday, but gave no figures as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted.
At least one person was shot dead during the attack, local residents said.
Sani Abdullahi, one of the teachers at the GSS Kuriga school in the Chikun district, said staff managed to escape with many students when the gunmen known locally as bandits attacked early on Thursday firing gunshots in the air.
He told local officials that 187 pupils had been snatched from the main school along with another 100 from the school's Primary classes.
"Early in the morning, before we got up, we heard gunshots from bandits, before we knew it they had gathered up the children," another local resident Musa Mohammed told AFP.
"We are pleading to the government, all of us are pleading, they should please help us with security."
Another local resident Muhammad Adam also told AFP more than 280 have been kidnapped. Two more residents said around 200 were abducted.
