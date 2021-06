Gunmen kidnapped 136 children Sunday in Nigeria: state govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abuja (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Nigerian authorities said late on Wednesday that gunmen seized 136 children from an Islamic seminary on Sunday.

"Niger State Government has confirmed the number of students abducted by bandits at the Salihu Tanko Islamic school, Tegina... to be 136," the local government wrote on Twitter.