Gunmen Kill 10 In Central Mexico Bar Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Gunmen in a truck pulled up to a bar in central Mexico and opened fire, killing 10 people, authorities said, in an area that had been spared the worst of the country's raging criminal violence.
Security camera footage published by local media showed the perpetrators leaping from the vehicle and bursting into the venue as terrified customers fled or dived to the floor.
The attack late Saturday on Los Cantaritos bar in Queretaro's downtown district left 10 people dead and at least seven injured, according to the city's public security department chief Juan Luis Ferrusca.
"Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed that at least four people armed with long weapons had arrived on board a pickup truck," Ferrusca said in a video on social media.
One suspect was detained and the vehicle used in the attack was found abandoned and set on fire, he said.
The victims included three women, according to the Queretaro state prosecutor's office, which said forensic experts were examining the scene of the attack and the vehicle.
Queretaro, the capital of Queretaro state, is considered one of the safer cities in Mexico, which has been plagued by years of drug cartel-related violence.
"The entire security system of Queretaro is mobilized to find the criminals" behind the attack, state governor Mauricio Kuri said on social media platform X.
"We will continue to shield our borders and maintain the security of our state," he said, adding, "Those responsible for this brutal act will be punished.
"
Queretaro, a city known more for its colonial architecture than for its crime, is around 200 kilometers (120 miles) northwest of Mexico City.
Across Mexico, spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered since 2006.
Tackling the murders and kidnappings that are a daily occurrence is among the major challenges facing President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The former Mexico City mayor, who became the country's first woman president on October 1, has ruled out declaring "war" on drug cartels.
Instead she has pledged to continue her predecessor's strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.
The northwestern cartel stronghold of Sinaloa has seen a surge in violence since the July arrest of drug lord Ismael Zambada in the United States unleashed a wave of gang infighting.
There has also been a spike in bloodshed in the southern state of Guerrero, the scene of long-running gang turf wars.
Authorities said Thursday that the bodies of 11 people, including two minors, were found abandoned in a pickup truck in the state capital Chilpancingo.
They were part of a group of 17 people -- reported to be traveling merchants -- who were declared missing last month.
dr/bbk
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update38 seconds ago
-
Arab-Islamic Summit: Saudi foreign affairs minister, Palestinian counterpart discuss recent developm ..43 seconds ago
-
Dozens detained after defying Amsterdam protest ban45 seconds ago
-
Deadly strikes on Gaza, Lebanon as Israel faces aid deadline1 minute ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike near Damascus kills three: war monitor31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Quetta terrorist attack31 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first time41 minutes ago
-
Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal51 minutes ago
-
Putin promises Africa 'total support' in anti-West pitch to continent1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Dozens arrested after defying Amsterdam protest ban1 hour ago