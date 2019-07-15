UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill 10 In Revenge Attack On Nigerian Village: Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

About 300 gunmen raided a village in northwestern Nigeria in a revenge attack, killing 10 people, burning cars and stealing cattle, police said

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :About 300 gunmen raided a village in northwestern Nigeria in a revenge attack, killing 10 people, burning cars and stealing cattle, police said.

The assailants "invaded" Kirtawa village in Katsina state late Saturday, shooting residents and stealing cows, regional police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

"Ten persons were found dead, five injured," Isah said.

The bandits set fire to five cars and four motorcycles after stealing "an unspecified number of cows", he said.

Police said the gunmen opened fire on security forces as they arrived on the scene, shooting out the tyres of an armoured vehicle and wounding a soldier and a paramilitary officer, before fleeing.

