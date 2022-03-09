Gunmen kill 10 villagers in southeast Niger

Ten villagers in southeastern Niger were killed by suspected gunmen, local sources said on Wednesday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ten villagers in southeastern Niger were killed by suspected gunmen, local sources said on Wednesday.

Gunmen arriving on foot late Monday attacked the villages of Fiego, Ngarwa-Lawandi and Ngarwa-Koura near the town of Diffa, a local official said.

"All the victims are men, and all were killed by gunfire," the source said.

Several other sources said the toll could rise as the nearby village of Lada was also attacked.

Maman Kaka Touda, a representative for a Nigerien NGO called Alternative Citizen Space (AEC), said in a tweet "20 people have been killed," including "10 at Lada.""These attacks have occurred after a long period of calm -- insecurity has returned to the area," he told AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attacks from the government.