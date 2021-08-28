Gunmen Kill 11, Injure 6 During Attack on Village in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Eleven people have been killed and six others were injured in a gunmen attack on a village in the Nigerian state of Katsina, local media reported on Friday.

The attackers ambushed the Dan-Kumeji village in Kankara Local Government Area on Thursday evening and opened fire at civilians, the Daily Trust newspaper said, citing a local resident.

On Friday morning, some 11 bodies were found in the areas of the shooting. Six people who sustained wounds were hospitalized.