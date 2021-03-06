Gunmen Kill 16 People, Injure 9 Others in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Gunmen have attacked the village of Tara in the northwestern Nigerian state of Sokoto, leaving 16 people dead and nine more injured, media reported on Friday.

A local resident, Lawwali Umeh, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency that the assailants had come on motorcycles and opened fire.

"We buried 16 dead bodies this afternoon. Nine others are badly injured," Umeh said.

Local authorities confirmed the death toll to AFP, adding that the attackers also took away more than 100 cows.

The incident is thought to be linked to the activities of regional criminal groups, not terrorist ones.