Gunmen Kill 19 In Russia's Dagestan Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Attacks on churches and synagogues in Russia's Dagestan region killed 15 police officers and four civilians, officials said on Monday, stoking fears over Islamist violence in the historically restive North Caucasus.
Moscow said on Monday it had concluded an "anti-terrorist operation" and killed five of the assailants behind the coordinated attacks in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent.
The incidents also had echoes of the kind of insurgent violence that marred the North Caucasus during the 1990s and 2000s but the Kremlin on Monday dismissed fears of a renewed wave of attacks.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From World
-
Polish President Duda meets China’s Xi in Beijing14 seconds ago
-
22 dead in South Korea battery plant fire10 minutes ago
-
Chinese auto magnate partners Hub Power to sell EVs in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Beijing book fair celebrates cultural unity and diversity through global literature exchange1 hour ago
-
Four dead as heavy rains pummel central, eastern China2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges 'adequate' financing for UN body's peace efforts in post-conflict countries2 hours ago
-
Court clears Philippine rights activist de Lima of last drugs charge2 hours ago
-
Firefighters find '20 bodies' at S Korea battery fire site: Yonhap3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher3 hours ago
-
Operation against Dagestan attackers over: Russian anti-terror agency4 hours ago
-
1 dead, 21 'unaccounted for' in S. Korea battery plant fire4 hours ago
-
Hikes, nosy neighbours afflict Zimbabweans in quest for mobile connection5 hours ago