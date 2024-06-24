Open Menu

Gunmen Kill 19 In Russia's Dagestan Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Gunmen kill 19 in Russia's Dagestan region

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Attacks on churches and synagogues in Russia's Dagestan region killed 15 police officers and four civilians, officials said on Monday, stoking fears over Islamist violence in the historically restive North Caucasus.

Moscow said on Monday it had concluded an "anti-terrorist operation" and killed five of the assailants behind the coordinated attacks in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent.

The incidents also had echoes of the kind of insurgent violence that marred the North Caucasus during the 1990s and 2000s but the Kremlin on Monday dismissed fears of a renewed wave of attacks.

