UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill 24 In Anglophone Cameroon, Says Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says mayor

Twenty-four civilians have been killed and around 60 wounded in an attack by separatist gunmen in a troubled anglophone region of Cameroon, the local mayor said on Tuesday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Twenty-four civilians have been killed and around 60 wounded in an attack by separatist gunmen in a troubled anglophone region of Cameroon, the local mayor said on Tuesday.

Separatists on Sunday attacked the village of Obonyi II in the Southwest Region near the border with Nigeria, mayor Ekwalle Martin told AFP.

"The separatists wanted the inhabitants to pay them money each month, they refused, and that's why they (the gunmen) attacked," said Martin.

"The toll is 24 dead and at least 62 wounded," he said.

The attack was confirmed by a local administrative official, speaking on condition of anonymity, who gave a death toll of at least 15 civilians.

The Southwest and neighbouring Northwest Region are home to a large anglophone minority in the majority French-speaking country.

In 2017, anglophone resentment at perceived discrimination radicalised, snowballing into a breakaway movement that declared independence for the two regions.

President Paul Biya, 89, responded with a crackdown.

Clashes between militants and security forces have claimed more than 6,000 lives and displaced around a million people, according to the International Crisis Group.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Minority Independence Cameroon Nigeria Money Border Sunday 2017 Million

Recent Stories

FBI Says Death Resulted in Nearly Third of Cases W ..

FBI Says Death Resulted in Nearly Third of Cases When Police Used Force in 2021

44 seconds ago
 IT Minister for expediting process of giving cash ..

IT Minister for expediting process of giving cash rewards to industry

46 seconds ago
 Relief package of Rs 28 bn to minimize effects of ..

Relief package of Rs 28 bn to minimize effects of increased fuel prices on poor: ..

47 seconds ago
 Heat wave continues in Sukkur

Heat wave continues in Sukkur

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy organises Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy organises Annual Safety Review & Safety seminar

3 minutes ago
 WSSP launches drive for waste segregation

WSSP launches drive for waste segregation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.