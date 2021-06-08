UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 27 In Central Nigeria Attack: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:59 PM

Gunmen kill 27 in central Nigeria attack: police

Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing at least 27 people and leaving others wounded, state police said on Tuesday

Abuja (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing at least 27 people and leaving others wounded, state police said on Tuesday.

Police in Benue state were still investigating the attack, but Benue is part of the middle Belt region where communal clashes are common between nomadic herders and local farmers over land, grazing and water.

The attack hit the Agatu area on Sunday around 6pm (1700 GMT) when locals were just closing up the market after trading, a Benue state police spokeswoman said.

She said investigations were ongoing into motives for the attack.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria also often loot villages, steal cattle and kidnapping for ransom.

Related Topics

Football Attack Police Kidnapping Water Nigeria Criminals Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Japan planning to vaccinate 70,000 Tokyo Olympics ..

2 minutes ago

Scrutiny teams formed to check performance of poli ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince honours graduates of Fujaira ..

16 minutes ago

ICC names Hassan Ali for Men's player of the month ..

18 minutes ago

Algae blooms harmful to aquaculture: UN global ass ..

9 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister Sets Off for Latin American ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.