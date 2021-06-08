Gunmen kill 27 in central Nigeria attack: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Abuja (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing at least 27 people and leaving others wounded, state police said on Tuesday.

Police in Benue state were still investigating the attack, but Benue is part of the middle Belt region where communal clashes are common between nomadic herders and local farmers over land, grazing and water.

The attack hit the Agatu area on Sunday around 6pm (1700 GMT) when locals were just closing up the market after trading, a Benue state police spokeswoman said.

She said investigations were ongoing into motives for the attack.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria also often loot villages, steal cattle and kidnapping for ransom.