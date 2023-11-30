Open Menu

Gunmen Kill 3 In Jerusalem, Police Say, As Truce Extended

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gunmen kill 3 in Jerusalem, police say, as truce extended

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Gunmen killed three people and wounded several more in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israeli police said, in an attack shortly after extension of a truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

Police said both attackers were from annexed east Jerusalem and were shot dead at the scene, near a bus stop on the western side of Jerusalem, where there are no checkpoints guarding the city entrance.

"Two arrived in a car, one of them armed with an M-16 and the other with a pistol," and opened fire, Jerusalem police chief Doron Torgeman told reporters at the scene.

The two gunmen were shot dead "after the attack by two off-duty IDF (Israeli army) soldiers and another civilian who fired at them", police said in a statement.

