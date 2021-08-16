Gunmen kill 3, kidnap 20 from Nigeria college: school officials

Gunmen have killed three people at an agricultural college in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and kidnapped 20 others, including 15 students, school officials said Monday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunmen have killed three people at an agricultural college in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and kidnapped 20 others, including 15 students, school officials said Monday.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the school around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) on Sunday," registrar Aminu Khalid Maradun said. "They killed three people...and abducted 20, including 15 students." Another school official also confirmed the attack.