UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill 3, Kidnap 20 From Nigeria College: School Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:54 PM

Gunmen kill 3, kidnap 20 from Nigeria college: school officials

Gunmen have killed three people at an agricultural college in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and kidnapped 20 others, including 15 students, school officials said Monday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunmen have killed three people at an agricultural college in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state and kidnapped 20 others, including 15 students, school officials said Monday.

"Unknown gunmen attacked the school around 10:00pm (2100 GMT) on Sunday," registrar Aminu Khalid Maradun said. "They killed three people...and abducted 20, including 15 students." Another school official also confirmed the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Nigeria Sunday

Recent Stories

China says it is ready to develop friendly relatio ..

China says it is ready to develop friendly relations with Taliban

23 minutes ago
 Plane With Australian Servicemen Heading to Afghan ..

Plane With Australian Servicemen Heading to Afghanistan to Evacuate Citizens - M ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly down as China recovery weakens, on A ..

Stocks mostly down as China recovery weakens, on Afghan fallout

2 minutes ago
 Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics o ..

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus

10 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram g ..

Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings

10 minutes ago
 73 candidates to contest Cantonment Board Hyderaba ..

73 candidates to contest Cantonment Board Hyderabad's polls

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.