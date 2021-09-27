Gunmen Kill 34 People In Northwest Nigeria: Local Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:30 PM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven others, local authorities said Monday.
"Unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura... 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries," state security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said in a communique, later adding the attack took place late Sunday.