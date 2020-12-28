UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 5 In Central Nigeria Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Gunmen kill 5 in central Nigeria attacks

At least five residents were killed during attacks carried out by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's central state of Benue on Sunday, police said

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least five residents were killed during attacks carried out by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's central state of Benue on Sunday, police said.

A family of three were killed in their room in the Nagu community located in the Katsina-Ala town of the state, state police spokesperson Catherine Anene told reporters in a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday.

Also on Sunday, another group of unknown gunmen killed two people in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West local government area of the state, Anene said.

"Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead," said the spokesperson.

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack in Naka, Anene said, adding that investigations are still underway.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Young Nigeria Sunday Family Government Blood

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pictures with glass of steel storms i ..

2 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

20 minutes ago

Honduras to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Ap ..

12 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

15 seconds ago

Pakistan expresses deep concern over deteriorating ..

17 seconds ago

Trust in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Unaffected by Fa ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.