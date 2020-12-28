Gunmen kill 5 in central Nigeria attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :At least five residents were killed during attacks carried out by unknown gunmen in Nigeria's central state of Benue on Sunday, police said.

A family of three were killed in their room in the Nagu community located in the Katsina-Ala town of the state, state police spokesperson Catherine Anene told reporters in a statement reaching Xinhua on Monday.

Also on Sunday, another group of unknown gunmen killed two people in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West local government area of the state, Anene said.

"Two persons were arrested at the scene of crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead," said the spokesperson.

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack in Naka, Anene said, adding that investigations are still underway.