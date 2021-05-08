Gunmen Kill 5 Police Officers, 2 Civilians In Southern Nigeria - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:50 PM
Five police officers and two civilians were killed in a gunmen attack in Nigeria's southern Rivers state, the national Channels Television broadcaster reported on Saturday
The incident took place late on Friday when gunmen targeted a police station and a police checkpoint in the Emohua local government area along the East-West road that connects the states of Rivers and Bayelsa.
The attackers also burnt down security forces' vehicles, the broadcaster added.
In a separate attack on a police station in Rivers' Obio-Akpor local government area, three police officers are reported to have been beheaded.
The police have yet to comment on the attacks, but a local youth leader and local residents confirmed the information to Channels Television.