UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 5 South Yemen Separatists: Security Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:23 PM

Gunmen kill 5 south Yemen separatists: security official

Suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen killed five south Yemen separatists in Abyan province on Monday, in the terror group's biggest attack in the region for months, a secessionist security official said.

Dubai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen killed five south Yemen separatists in Abyan province on Monday, in the terror group's biggest attack in the region for months, a secessionist security official said.

The five members of the Security Belt separatist force, which is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), were killed at dawn on the outskirts of Lawdar city, the official told AFP.

"It was gunmen believed to be from Al-Qaeda who launched the attack and managed to escape," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medic in Lawdar confirmed the death toll, while Al-Qaeda has yet to issue any statements on the attack.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has thrived in the chaos of Yemen's civil war between an internationally recognised government.

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group's most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its leaders for the past two decades.

Monday's attack was the biggest in southern Yemen since August, when Al-Qaeda killed a dentist in Al-Bayda accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants and later that month blew up the medical centre in which he worked.

Security Belt forces played a decisive role in fighting against Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, which were forced to withdraw from southern urban centres.

The separatist STC wants the south to secede from the rest of the country, even while it is allied with the central government in a fight against their common foe, the Huthis, in the civil war.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Militants Yemen United States August From Government

Recent Stories

Togo president appoints new chief of general staff ..

3 minutes ago

Robust anti-drug policy to be evolved to save yout ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand: Kiwi farmers seek workers amid pandem ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiri prisoners being victimized for political ..

3 minutes ago

Uzbekistan adds 149 COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Increase in Cybercrimes, ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.