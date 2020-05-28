UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill 60 In Northwest Nigeria Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

Armed criminals killed 60 people in a string of attacks on villages in the restive northwest of Nigeria, medics and residents said Thursday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Armed criminals killed 60 people in a string of attacks on villages in the restive northwest of Nigeria, medics and residents said Thursday.

Dozens of gunmen riding motorcycles raided five villages in Sabon Birni district in Sokoto state late Wednesday, the sources told AFP.

Two medics from the local hospital said 60 bodies with bullet wounds had been brought to the facility following the attacks.

Related Topics

Sokoto Nigeria Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

2 minutes ago

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.