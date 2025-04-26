Gunmen Kill At Least 19 At Nigerian Artisanal Gold Mine
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Kano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Gunmen have raided an artisanal gold mining site in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara and killed at least 19 people, a mining union official and Amnesty International told AFP on Friday.
Yahaya Adamu Gobirawa, the union official, said that on Thursday "bandits attacked the mining site at noon and killed 19 people, including five vigilantes providing security to the miners", while Nigeria's country director at Amnesty International, Isa Sanusi, gave a toll of 20 based on multiple sources.
"The bandits went directly to the goldmine and killed instantly 14 miners, but more bodies were later discovered, including those who died later as a result of bleeding," said Sanusi.
Police did not confirm the attack, saying they were still checking for information on the assault, which occurred in Gobirawar Chali village in Zamfara state's Maru local government area.
Zamfara is one of several states in northwestern and central Nigeria terrorized by criminal gangs --- called bandits by locals.
They raid villages and kill and abduct residents across the country's rural hinterlands, where government presence, infrastructure and security have long been scarce.
Gobirawa described the attack as "unprovoked" and said that the assailants first raided the site Tuesday "but were repelled".
But on Thursday, "they returned in much larger numbers and overwhelmed the miners and the vigilantes", he said. "The bandits were better armed because they were using heavy guns".
He said the mine was recently opened just outside the village and "we believe they attacked the site because they were not involved in running it".
Last year, the Zamfara state government set up the Zamfara Community Guards, comprising 5,200 personnel to secure communities.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From World
-
Copa del Rey ref statements 'unacceptable': Real Madrid after boycotting final build-up6 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill at least 19 at Nigerian artisanal gold mine6 minutes ago
-
UN rejects claim India-Pakistan tensions getting 'little' attention, saying watching situation 'clos ..46 minutes ago
-
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead1 hour ago
-
Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture held in Beijing3 hours ago
-
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'3 hours ago
-
Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US4 hours ago
-
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid4 hours ago
-
One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged6 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Ecuador coast6 hours ago
-
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies7 hours ago
-
Russian general killed by car bomb near Moscow7 hours ago