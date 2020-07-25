Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan's wartime Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said Saturday

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan's wartime Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said Saturday.

"Two months ago the government organised a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields" during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone.

"An agreement was reached whereby the landowners would return to their fields -- but armed men came on Friday and opened fire, killing 20 people, including two women and children."