UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill At Least 32 In Ethiopia 'massacre': National Rights Body

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:37 PM

Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia 'massacre': national rights body

An armed group active in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region killed at least 32 civilians in a weekend "massacre", the national rights body said Monday, adding that the true toll could be higher

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :An armed group active in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region killed at least 32 civilians in a weekend "massacre", the national rights body said Monday, adding that the true toll could be higher.

"Official figures state a death toll of 32 civilians, but preliminary evidence obtained by EHRC indicate the number is very likely to exceed that tally," the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really l ..

52 seconds ago

CDA intensifies anti-encroachment drive

53 seconds ago

Liberian govt worker self-immolates over unpaid sa ..

56 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

11 minutes ago

World equities climb on eve of US election

3 minutes ago

Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Busine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.