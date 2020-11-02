Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia 'massacre': national rights body

An armed group active in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region killed at least 32 civilians in a weekend "massacre", the national rights body said Monday, adding that the true toll could be higher

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :An armed group active in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region killed at least 32 civilians in a weekend "massacre", the national rights body said Monday, adding that the true toll could be higher.

"Official figures state a death toll of 32 civilians, but preliminary evidence obtained by EHRC indicate the number is very likely to exceed that tally," the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement.