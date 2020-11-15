Gunmen Kill at Least 34 in Attack on Bus in Western Ethiopia - Human Rights Body

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Unknown gunmen attacked a passenger bus in the Western Ethiopian region of Benishangul-Gumuz on Saturday night, killing at least 34 people, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday.

"The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is saddened to learn of a gruesome attack on a passenger bus heading from Wonbera to Chagni (Debate Woreda) [districts] in Benishangul-Gumuz Region during the night of 14th November 2020. According to information obtained by EHRC, the estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise as there are reports of similar attacks in other woredas [districts] (Wubgish, Yamp and Kidoh) of the region and of persons who have fled to seek shelter," the commission wrote on its official Facebook page.