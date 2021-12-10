UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill At Least Nine In Nigeria Mosque Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:49 PM

Gunmen kill at least nine in Nigeria mosque attack

Gunmen have attacked a mosque in central Nigeria's state of Niger, killing nine people, police said Friday while residents gave a higher death toll of 16

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Gunmen have attacked a mosque in central Nigeria's state of Niger, killing nine people, police said Friday while residents gave a higher death toll of 16.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known, but gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have terrorised communities in northwest and central Nigeria for years.

Heavily-armed men on motorcycles stormed the remote Ba'are village in Mashegu district on Wednesday, opening fire on a mosque while worshippers were praying, local police chief Monday Bala Kuryas said.

"The attackers killed nine Muslim worshippers inside the mosque and left some others injured," Kuryas said.

A joint team of police and civil defence paramilitary personnel deployed to the area while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police official said.

Resident Amadu Hamisu said locals collected 16 bodies from the mosque after the attack.

"A total of 16 people who were praying in the mosque were killed. We took their bodies from the mosque," Hamisu told AFP.

Gangs in the area, who are not known to be ideologically driven, have become more violent in recent months.

World

