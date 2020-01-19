UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill At Least Six Members Of Family In Afghanistan's Faryab Province - Governor

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

Gunmen Kill At Least Six Members of Family in Afghanistan's Faryab Province - Governor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) At least six members of a family believed to be headed by a former Taliban member were killed by gunmen in the Andkhoy district of Afghanistan's Faryab province, district governor Mohammad Sanjar stated on Sunday.

"Unknown gunmen attacked a family and two women, two men and a child were killed," Sanjar said.

The district governor also added that a 40-week-old baby was killed during the incident.

Sayed Ahmad, a local resident, told a Sputnik correspondent that the head of the family was a former Taliban member who had left the militant group and had returned to civilian life.

The Taliban has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia). 

