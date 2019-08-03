UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kill Five Detainees Held In Mexico Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:46 PM

Gunmen kill five detainees held in Mexico police station

Gunmen have burst into a police station killing five detainees in central Mexico, local authorities say.

Celaya, Mexico, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Gunmen have burst into a police station killing five detainees in central Mexico, local authorities say.

The group opened fire on the five unidentified men in their cells at Guanjuanto state police station on Friday after arriving in several vehicles, state security commission spokesman Juan Jose Martinez told AFP.

He did not say why the victims were being detained by authorities.

A guard present when the attack occurred managed to escape unharmed, Martinez added.

"We have agreed with the mayor to help reinforce security and support the request for the greater presence of Federal authorities in the area," said state interior secretary Luis Ayala.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico's largest industrial centers and is a base for global car and aviation companies.

Large criminal organizations are attracted to the state because of this heavy industry and its significant energy infrastructure.

These are a target for gangs, who engage in drug trafficking as well as blackmail, kidnapping, and stealing fuel.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Kidnapping Police Station Vehicles Car Mexico Criminals Industry

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

2 minutes ago

One dead, several injured after powerful quake roc ..

2 minutes ago

Three dead as sea cliff falls on California beachg ..

2 minutes ago

PRGMEA to hold Global Fashion Award 2019 in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Invitation-Seminar on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Sy ..

9 minutes ago

AIOU announces schedule for academic workshops

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.