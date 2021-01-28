UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Governor Of Southern Syrian Town - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The governor of the Syrian town of Nahtah in the southern Daraa province was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside his home on Thursday, media said.

Mamdouh Mafalani was heading to work in the eastern Daraa countryside when he was assassinated, the state news agency SANA cited a police source as saying.

The governor was admitted to the Izraa Hospital but succumbed to his wounds, the hospital's director, Ahmad Ghazali, reportedly said.

More Stories From World

