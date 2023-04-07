Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Nearly 50 In North Central Nigeria

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Gunmen kill nearly 50 in north central Nigeria

Gunmen have attacked a rural village in northern central Nigeria killing dozens of people in the latest in a string of deadly assaults in the region, local government officials said Friday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Gunmen have attacked a rural village in northern central Nigeria killing dozens of people in the latest in a string of deadly assaults in the region, local government officials said Friday.

The attack happened on Wednesday in Umogidi community, Benue State, where tit-for-tat clashes are common between nomadic herders and settled farmers competing for land and resources.

"The 46 casualties were from the bodies of victims found and retrieved. Many people are still missing, so the number of those killed may be higher," Paul Hemba, security adviser to Benue State governor, told AFP.

He blamed herdsmen who he said had been attacking local communities over the last month.

"Soldiers have been dispatched to the area, so the situation is a bit calm now." The motive for the attack was not clear but Benue has been one of the hardest hit by intercommunal clashes between farmers and ethnic Fulani herders accused of destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.

Baba Usman Ngelzarma, chairman of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a union of Fulani herders, warned against blaming herders without investigation.

"There is a deliberate campaign of demonisation of Fulani herders which started in Benue and spread to other parts of Nigeria," he said.

"We are not exonerating Fulani herders from involvement in some of the attacks but the way they are always blamed for every attack is unfair and prejudiced." He called for an investigation to find the real perpetrators.

Bala Ejeh, Otukpo local government chairman, said the gunmen attacked on Wednesday afternoon when people were mourning three others killed a day earlier.

He also said 46 bodies had been recovered so far, including that of his own son and two relatives.

Communal violence is just one of the security challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu who won a February presidential ballot that was marked by heavy delays and accusations of vote rigging.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Vote Nigeria February May From Government

Recent Stories

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian ..

China, France Back Diplomatic Solution to Iranian Nuclear Issue - Declaration

5 minutes ago
 World Health Day observed across country

World Health Day observed across country

5 minutes ago
 Latest Jobs Report Consistent With Steady, Stable ..

Latest Jobs Report Consistent With Steady, Stable Growth of US Economy - White H ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University faculty expresses gri ..

Sindh Agriculture University faculty expresses grief over Dr. Amjad Sawand's mur ..

3 minutes ago
 Land Reservation Committee allocates 151 acres of ..

Land Reservation Committee allocates 151 acres of land for M-6 project

3 minutes ago
 Lahore markets allowed to remain open by 1am till ..

Lahore markets allowed to remain open by 1am till Eid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.