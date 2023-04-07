Gunmen kill nearly 50 in north central Nigeria

Gunmen have attacked a rural village in northern central Nigeria killing dozens of people in the latest in a string of deadly assaults in the region, local government officials said Friday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Gunmen have attacked a rural village in northern central Nigeria killing dozens of people in the latest in a string of deadly assaults in the region, local government officials said Friday.

The attack happened on Wednesday in Umogidi community, Benue State, where tit-for-tat clashes are common between nomadic herders and settled farmers competing for land and resources.

"The 46 casualties were from the bodies of victims found and retrieved. Many people are still missing, so the number of those killed may be higher," Paul Hemba, security adviser to Benue State governor, told AFP.

He blamed herdsmen who he said had been attacking local communities over the last month.

"Soldiers have been dispatched to the area, so the situation is a bit calm now." The motive for the attack was not clear but Benue has been one of the hardest hit by intercommunal clashes between farmers and ethnic Fulani herders accused of destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.

Baba Usman Ngelzarma, chairman of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a union of Fulani herders, warned against blaming herders without investigation.

"There is a deliberate campaign of demonisation of Fulani herders which started in Benue and spread to other parts of Nigeria," he said.

"We are not exonerating Fulani herders from involvement in some of the attacks but the way they are always blamed for every attack is unfair and prejudiced." He called for an investigation to find the real perpetrators.

Bala Ejeh, Otukpo local government chairman, said the gunmen attacked on Wednesday afternoon when people were mourning three others killed a day earlier.

He also said 46 bodies had been recovered so far, including that of his own son and two relatives.

Communal violence is just one of the security challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu who won a February presidential ballot that was marked by heavy delays and accusations of vote rigging.