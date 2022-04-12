Gunmen Kill Over 70 Villagers, Kidnap Dozens Others in Central Nigeria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gunmen in Nigeria launched a bloody attack over the weekend on a dozen villages in the central Plateau State, killing at least 70 people and kidnapping many others, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Gunmen in Nigeria launched a bloody attack over the weekend on a dozen villages in the central Plateau State, killing at least 70 people and kidnapping many others, media reported on Monday.

The number of victims ranged from 70 to as high as 90, according to reports.

State police spokesman Ubah Gabriel was cited as saying by the Independent daily that the final death toll was not known yet.

At least 70 villagers, mostly women and children, were reportedly kidnapped and a hundred houses were razed to the ground. Hundreds more fled their homes.

The attack took place over several hours on Sunday but security forces were only alerted to it on Monday. It took the authorities a day to bring those injured to hospitals in the settlement of Dengi and Jos, the administrative capital of Plateau State.