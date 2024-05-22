Open Menu

Gunmen Kill Villagers In Raid On Nigerian Mining Site

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Gunmen on motorbikes killed up to 40 people while torching homes during an attack on a mining village in central Nigeria, officials and residents said Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit a region troubled by resource disputes and intercommunal strife.

The attack late Monday took place in Plateau state, where nearly 200 people had been killed last December in raids on mostly Christian villages.

Armed men invaded the Zurak mining community in Wase district in the evening, shooting sporadically at residents and torching houses, Plateau state commissioner for information Musa Ibrahim Ashoms told AFP by telephone.

He initially gave an estimate of about 40 killed, but later said only nine had been confirmed dead after speaking to local officials, as the situation was still unclear.

Other people had gunshot wounds and residents were searching for others reported missing.

Plateau state police later said criminals had attacked Zurak and the village of Dakai, killing nine people and setting ablaze six homes.

According to the police statement the attackers were fleeing a security forces' operation against "bandits" using the Bangalala forest as a hideout.

Police said nine bandits had been killed in the operation.

Early accounts of attacks in remote areas like Zurak, on the border between Plateau and Taraba States, are often confused and full details emerge slowly.

Local youth leader Shafi'i Sambo said at least 40 people had been killed in the raid.

"The attackers entered into the village Monday evening, staying till early morning of Tuesday, shooting at the local villagers, killing many," another resident, Adamu Saluwe, told AFP, who also gave a figure of around 40.

"When people are preparing for the farming season, they were suddenly attacked, killed," he said.

