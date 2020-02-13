Gunmen Killed 21 People in Attack on Village in Central Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A village in the central Nigerian state of Kaduna has been attacked by gunmen, which resulted in the death of 21 people, media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Bakali village of the Fika district on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported citing police spokesman Muhammad Jalige.

According to eyewitnesses, about 100 militants set cars and motorcycles on fire during the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nigeria has been repeatedly plagued by bombing attacks and kidnappings by the Islamist group Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia). Along with Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad are also facing violence, related to Boko Haram.