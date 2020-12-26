UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Killed 3 UN Peacekeepers In Central African Republic - Office Of Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Unidentified gunmen have attacked UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, leaving three of them killed and two more injured, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's attacks by unidentified armed combatants on Central African national defense and security forces, and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Dekoa, Kemo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.

Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded in Dekoa," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on late Friday.

