Gunmen Neutralized In Russia's Yekaterinburg Supported IS, Planned Heinous Attacks - NAC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Gunmen Neutralized in Russia's Yekaterinburg Supported IS, Planned Heinous Attacks - NAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The gunmen, who were neutralized in a counter-terror operation in Russia's Yekaterinburg, supported the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) and planned heinous crimes, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented terrorist attacks in the city, located in the Urals. Three criminals were neutralized in the operation. Improvised explosive devices, weapons and ammunition were found at the site.

"According to the information of the NAC, the criminals were supporters of the IS international terror organization and planned heinous crimes of terrorist nature," the committee said in a statement.

The private house in Yekaterinburg suburbs, where the bandits were sheltering, was blocked, and people living in residential buildings located nearby were evacuated, the committee described the counter-terror operation. When offered to surrender, the criminals opened fire and were then neutralized by the FSB.

The operation resulted in no injuries for civilians or law enforcement agents, the NAC added.

